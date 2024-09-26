TC Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TRP opened at C$64.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$64.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.5431472 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$1,138,284.00. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Insiders have sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.62.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

