Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TNZ stock opened at C$8.03 on Monday. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$14.01 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3900047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Tenaz Energy

In related news, Director Mark Andrew Rollins purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,469.70. In other news, Director Mark Andrew Rollins purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,469.70. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$699,000.00. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

