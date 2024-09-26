Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Tenaz Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TNZ stock opened at C$8.03 on Monday. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.67.
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$14.01 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3900047 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Tenaz Energy
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.