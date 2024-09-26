Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

