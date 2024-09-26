The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.59.

Get Azul alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azul

Azul Price Performance

Azul stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Azul has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Azul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.