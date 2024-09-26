The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong Sell”

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Swatch Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
