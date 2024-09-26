TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TXMD stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth $56,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

