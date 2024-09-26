THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. THOR Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.00-5.00 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

