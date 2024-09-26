THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

