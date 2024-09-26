THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-5.000 EPS.
THOR Industries Stock Down 2.8 %
THOR Industries stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.67.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
