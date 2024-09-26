Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$72.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has been given a C$72.50 price target by National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOU. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.38.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

TOU stock opened at C$59.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.85. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$53.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.5144766 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,300 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$307,945.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,381. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.