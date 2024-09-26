Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $13,941.18 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $13,941.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Paula Green sold 322 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $15,456.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 110,036 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 55,124 shares during the period.

TWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

