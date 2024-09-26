Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.11.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $245.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.