Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CFO Sells $273,742.80 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $273,742.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 613,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

View Our Latest Report on URG

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.