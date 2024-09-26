Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.17 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47.

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 897.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

