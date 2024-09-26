Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 132 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

VIC stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.85. The firm has a market cap of £338.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 72 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.50).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £2,700,000 ($3,615,425.82). Corporate insiders own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

