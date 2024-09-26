Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Volkswagen Price Performance

VWAGY opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $89.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

