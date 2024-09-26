William F. Scannell Sells 42,595 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DELL stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 225.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.47.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

