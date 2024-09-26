WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

WTBN stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

Featured Stories

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

