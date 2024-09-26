WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $82.47 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $83.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

