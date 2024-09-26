WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $82.47 on Thursday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $83.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analysts Weigh In: How Will Lower Rates Impact Carvana Stock?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why AutoZone Stock Could Be Your Next Top Performer
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.