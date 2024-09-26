Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.