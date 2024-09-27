ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACR stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Insider Activity

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,283.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 107,065 shares of company stock worth $2,632,780 over the last 90 days. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

