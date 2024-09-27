ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance
Shares of ACR stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 100.49, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.
Insider Activity
In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $130,109.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,283.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 107,065 shares of company stock worth $2,632,780 over the last 90 days. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACRES Commercial Realty
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.