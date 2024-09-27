Acumen Capital Boosts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$160.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$156.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$167.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:HPS.A opened at C$138.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.83. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$46.99 and a 52-week high of C$160.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.76.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

