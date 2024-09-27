Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in September

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

