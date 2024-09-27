Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADUS. Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $131.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $428,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,611,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

