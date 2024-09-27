AG.L’s (AG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.17) price target on shares of AG.L in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

