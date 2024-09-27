AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AGM Group Stock Performance

Shares of AGMH opened at $1.43 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

