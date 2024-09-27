Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

