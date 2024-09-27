Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

AFLYY stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

