Alan J. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) insider Alan J. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $2,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,566.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.15.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on EWTX
Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.