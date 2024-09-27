Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL) Insider Purchases A$37,650.00 in Stock

Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Harrison purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$37,650.00 ($25,787.67).
Alfabs Australia Stock Performance
About Alfabs Australia
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alfabs Australia
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfabs Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfabs Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.