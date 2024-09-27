Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.44.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
