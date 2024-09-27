Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) & BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Head to Head Contrast

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and BJ’s Wholesale Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club 2.62% 36.12% 7.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club 0 7 9 0 2.56

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Almacenes Éxito and BJ’s Wholesale Club, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus price target of $86.31, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given BJ’s Wholesale Club’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BJ’s Wholesale Club is more favorable than Almacenes Éxito.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and BJ’s Wholesale Club”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almacenes Éxito $4.90 billion 0.14 $25.20 million N/A N/A BJ’s Wholesale Club $20.41 billion 0.53 $523.74 million $3.85 21.31

BJ’s Wholesale Club has higher revenue and earnings than Almacenes Éxito.

Summary

BJ’s Wholesale Club beats Almacenes Éxito on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

