Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance
Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Renewable Royalties
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.