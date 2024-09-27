Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

