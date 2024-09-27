Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Target Price at $104.50

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.12. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The firm had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.
