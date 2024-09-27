Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Target Price at $104.50

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.12. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The firm had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.