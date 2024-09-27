Analyzing Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) & Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ispire Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50 Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ispire Technology presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.90%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Swedish Match AB (publ).

This table compares Ispire Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51% Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ispire Technology and Swedish Match AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.48 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -27.00 Swedish Match AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Swedish Match AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ispire Technology.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Swedish Match AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers chewing tobacco products under the Red Man and Big Duke brand names; chew bags under the Thunder and Göteborgs Rapé brands; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand name. In addition, it provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brands; matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, the company distributes third party tobacco products. It markets its products through convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. As of November 25, 2022, Swedish Match AB (publ) operates as a subsidiary of Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V..

