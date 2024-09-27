Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) PT Lowered to $8.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.18 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

