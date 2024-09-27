Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 853,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,480,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Specifically, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $110,214.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 133,645 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

