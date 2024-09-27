Ascendiant Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Ascendiant Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.13.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

