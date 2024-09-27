Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Asset Entities Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 118,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,464. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.10.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Asset Entities
Institutional Trading of Asset Entities
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asset Entities
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.