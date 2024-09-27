Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Asset Entities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 118,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,464. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,574.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.47%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $25,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,205.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $33,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $25,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,205.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,037 shares of company stock worth $632,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

