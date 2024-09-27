Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 3.2 %

AAME opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.