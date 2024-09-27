ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives C$59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

ATS stock opened at C$40.67 on Friday. ATS has a 12-month low of C$33.47 and a 12-month high of C$60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.56.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts predict that ATS will post 2.140264 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

