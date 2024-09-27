Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 2,228.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUROW stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

