Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 2,228.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
AUROW stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
