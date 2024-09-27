Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Update

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avantium Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AVTXF remained flat at C$2.29 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46. Avantium has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55.
About Avantium
