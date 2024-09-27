Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.