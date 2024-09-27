AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 19,077.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXIM opened at $0.01 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc engages in the development and sale of diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.