AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in AxoGen by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AxoGen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

