B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.92.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.78. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5559748 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -137.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$250,982.04. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$250,982.04. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,293 shares of company stock valued at $296,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.