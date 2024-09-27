Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of BCKIF stock remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

