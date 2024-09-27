Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Shares of BCKIF stock remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
