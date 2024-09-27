BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 56.0% in September

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $66.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

