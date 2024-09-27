Barclays Trims Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Target Price to $202.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average of $194.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Hershey by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,672,000 after buying an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,503,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

