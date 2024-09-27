Barry Sloane Acquires 40,134 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 40,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $471,574.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,952,619.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Barry Sloane acquired 6,649 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $80,652.37.

NEWT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $309.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.30.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NewtekOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

